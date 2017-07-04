Tue: Israel Chemicals rises on flat market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today with the US market closed for July 4. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04% to 1,435.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,293.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 358.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 333.13 points. Trading turnover was NIS 717.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.601% at NIS 3.514/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.375% at 3.989/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.43%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.38% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.26% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.30%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 4, 2017

