Tue: Leumi leads market down

29 May, 2018 18:31
Bank Leumi and Paz fell sharply but Ormat and Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83% to 1,511.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 1,360.52 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 364.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 333.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.36 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.729% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.594/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.553% at 4.153/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.42% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover - both companies rose strongly after posting strong first quarter results.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.35% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.86%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 3.26% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.88%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

