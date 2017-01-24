Tue: Leumi lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.50% to 1,413.72 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,239.15 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.83% to 364.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 323.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.37 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.290% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.787/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.184% at NIS 4.068/€.

On the market Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.55% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) also rose 2.71%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.04%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.32% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.88%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.56%.

Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 4.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.57% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.33%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017