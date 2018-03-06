Tue: Leumi lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.36% to 1,482.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42% to 1,344.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80% to 373.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 342.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.376% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.469/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.967% at NIS 4.292/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) each rose 2.64% for the biggest rises on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting strong fourth quarter results and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.24%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.12% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.81%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.15% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.69% after reporting its fourth quarter results. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.35%.

