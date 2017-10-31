Tue: Mylan plunges but Teva firm

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 1,438.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 1,315.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 389.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 339.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.25% from yesterday at NIS 3.521/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.193% at 4.096/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 7.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.80% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.06%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell just 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover after it was announced that its new CEO Kare Schultz will assume office tomorrow.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.17%, Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.66% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.58%.

