search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Mylan plunges but Teva firm

31 Oct, 2017 18:21
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Mylan and Perrigo led the market down today but Teva was firm as its new CEO assumed office.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 1,438.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 1,315.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 389.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 339.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.25% from yesterday at NIS 3.521/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.193% at 4.096/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 7.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.80% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.06%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell just 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover after it was announced that its new CEO Kare Schultz will assume office tomorrow.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.17%, Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.66% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.58%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017