search
Front > TASE report

Tue: NICE continues to climb as TASE gains

15 May, 2018 18:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems, Mazor and Israel Corp. led the gains today while Sodastream led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32% to 1,491.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28% to 1,344.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 362.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 343.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.40 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.700% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.599/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.107% at 4.2995/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3.89% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.17% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.10%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.20% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.29%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.66% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.65%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.55% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.47%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.93% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.96%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018