Tue: NICE continues to climb as TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32% to 1,491.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28% to 1,344.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.20% to 362.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 343.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.40 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.700% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.599/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.107% at 4.2995/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3.89% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.17% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.10%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.20% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.29%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.66% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.65%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.55% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.47%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.93% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.96%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 15, 2018

