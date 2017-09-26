Tue: Opko continues to soar as TASE edges up

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36% to 1,418.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 1,291.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 39% to 369.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 338.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 869.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.427% at NIS 3.527/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.328% at 4.157/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.31% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.01% after revising upwards estimates of the Leviathan field's reserves. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.45% after a positive recommendation from Credit Suisse and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.05% after announcing a large African deal. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 3.84%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.40%.

