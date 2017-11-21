Tue: Partner boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53% to 1,417.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54% to 1,301.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 374.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 342.61 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.34 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.370% from yesterday at NIS 3.529/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.085% at 4.137/€.

On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 11.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after posting strong third quarter results. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 8.13%. but Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.29%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover after also posting strong results. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.92% and Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 0.85%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.22%.

<href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.94% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.85%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) rose 9.5% ahead of tomorrow's third quarter results.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017