Tue: Perrigo leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.94% to 1,475.53 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 1.09%, to 1,286.21 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 1.61% to 379.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 320.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.812% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.85/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.823% at NIS 4.02/€.
On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.88% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.58% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.42%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.19% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.62%.
Only three shares fell on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today including Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) down 0.41% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS), which fell 0.25%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2016
