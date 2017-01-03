Tue: Pharma cos lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.13% to 1,463.67 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,285.44 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.80% to 372.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 323.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.75 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.390% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.86/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.873% at NIS 4.009/€.
On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.88% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.27%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.69%.
Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 index and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.61%.
Following the acquisition of Golan Telecom, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ELEK) rose 9%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.76% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.25%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
