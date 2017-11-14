search
Tue: Pharma stocks continue to weigh on TASE

14 Nov, 2017 18:24
Despite handsome rises by the banks and finance companies Teva, Perrigo, Mylan and Opko depressed the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47% to 1,411.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 1,293.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 373.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 341.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% from yesterday at NIS 3.544/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.797% at 4.162/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 13.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.72%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.25% and Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.56%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.07% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.43%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.78% after reporting disappointing results and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.45%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55%.Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.29% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.47%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.27% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.66%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

