Tue: Pharma stocks continue to weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47% to 1,411.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 1,293.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.02% to 373.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 341.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% from yesterday at NIS 3.544/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.797% at 4.162/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 13.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.72%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.25% and Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.56%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.07% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.43%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.78% after reporting disappointing results and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.45%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55%.Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.29% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.47%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.27% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.66%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 14, 2017

