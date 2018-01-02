Tue: Resurgent Delek leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58% to 1,532.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55% to 1,385.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.16% to 378.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 344.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.81 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.288% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.457/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.424% at 4.170/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after rising 4.99% yesterday. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.80% while Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.90%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.34% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.46%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.23% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.67% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

