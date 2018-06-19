Tue: Shufersal drags down market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51% to 1,524.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.54% to 1,376.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 377.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 346.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.496% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.644/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.062% at 4.209/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 6.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after selling a 10%-15% stake. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 2.46% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.03%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.86%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.02% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.85%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.25%.

