Tue: Sodastream fails to put fizz in flat market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04% to 1,394.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,253.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 366.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 327.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.34 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.496% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.646/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.388% at NIS 3.882/€.
On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 3.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.39%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.96% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.53%.
Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.82%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.10% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 0.88%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments