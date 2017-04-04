Tue: Sodastream fails to put fizz in flat market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04% to 1,394.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,253.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 366.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 327.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.34 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.496% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.646/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.388% at NIS 3.882/€.

On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 3.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.39%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.96% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.53%.

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.82%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.10% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 0.88%.

