Tue: TASE October rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose for the third straight day today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21% to 1,432.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22% to 1,305.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 378.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 339.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.34 billion. The market will be closed until Sunday for the Sukkot holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.311% at NIS 3.531/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.217% at 4.146/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.78% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.87%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.03%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.42% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.14%.

Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.97%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.60% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.44%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.75% on the day's largest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 3, 2017

