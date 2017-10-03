search
Tue: TASE October rally continues

3 Oct, 2017 18:57
Harel and Frutarom led the rises today. The market will be closed until Sunday for the Sukkot holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose for the third straight day today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21% to 1,432.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22% to 1,305.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 378.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 339.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.34 billion. The market will be closed until Sunday for the Sukkot holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.311% at NIS 3.531/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.217% at 4.146/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.78% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.87%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.03%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.42% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.14%.

Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.97%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.60% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.44%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.75% on the day's largest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

