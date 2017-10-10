search
Tue: TASE October rally continues to fade

10 Oct, 2017 18:19
Teva continues to fall while Harel rose strongly. The TASE will be closed until Sunday after the holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,441.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28% to 1,312.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 395.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 339.41 points. Trading turnover was NIS 608.8 million. The market will be closed until Sunday after the Sukkot-Simchat Torah holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.142% from yesterday at NIS 3.505/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.180% at 4.127/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.48% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.52%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 2.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.59%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.06%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 10, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

