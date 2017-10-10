Tue: TASE October rally continues to fade

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26% to 1,441.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28% to 1,312.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 395.08 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 339.41 points. Trading turnover was NIS 608.8 million. The market will be closed until Sunday after the Sukkot-Simchat Torah holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.142% from yesterday at NIS 3.505/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.180% at 4.127/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.48% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.52%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 2.28% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.59%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 1.06%.

