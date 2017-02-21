Tue: TASE down again

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29% to 1,454.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,293.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 372.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 325.25 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.5 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.707/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.840% at NIS 3.982/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.62% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.67%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.74%. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.51%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.58%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.58%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.07%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.33% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.19%.

