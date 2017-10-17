Tue: TASE edges up, Teva falls again

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 1,443.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21% to 1,316.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 397.49 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 340.26 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.372% from yesterday at NIS 3.509/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.068% at 4.129/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.07%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.05%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.48% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.34% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.41%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 1.81%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.18% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.61%.

