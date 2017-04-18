search
Tue: TASE edges up after holiday break

18 Apr, 2017 19:15
Hapoalim and Leumi led the gains today Frutarom and Opko led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, reopening after the Passover holiday. The last trading session was on Thursday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11% to 1,380.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,245.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.59% to 360.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.35% to 329.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.494% today compared with last Friday's rate at NIS 3.665/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.793% at NIS 3.915/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.42%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA)(TASE: SODA) rose 2.36% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.86%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.31%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.74% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.15%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.43%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

