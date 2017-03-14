Tue: TASE loses ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35% to 1,435.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,279.30 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 364.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 325.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.462% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.661/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.210% at NIS 3.893/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.27%. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.46% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.64%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.33%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.47%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.01% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.08%.

