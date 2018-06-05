Tue: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,531.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60% to 1,385.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 378.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 333.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.06 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.252% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.575/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.086% at 4.176/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 5.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.11% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.63%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.70% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.12%.

