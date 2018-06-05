search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE rally continues

5 Jun, 2018 18:57
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Elbit led the gains today while Bezeq led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,531.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60% to 1,385.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 378.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 333.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.06 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.252% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.575/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.086% at 4.176/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 5.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.11% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.63%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.70% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.12%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 5, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018