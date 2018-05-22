Tue: TASE rally ends

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after having risen for the last eight straight sessions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54% to 1,519.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37% to 1,368.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51% to 365.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 343.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.558% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.564/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.033% at 4.212/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 8.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.56% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.54%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.67%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.85% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.35%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.16% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018