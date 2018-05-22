search
Tue: TASE rally ends

22 May, 2018 18:57
Opko again plunged while Harel bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after having risen for the last eight straight sessions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54% to 1,519.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37% to 1,368.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51% to 365.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 343.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.558% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.564/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.033% at 4.212/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 8.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.56% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.54%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.67%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.85% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.35%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.16% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

