Tue: TASE rises despite Teva's troubles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.28% to 1,417.76 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.31%, to 1,252.77 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.15% to 371.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 325.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.54 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.160% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.753/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.380% at NIS 4.007/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.20% for the day's biggest fall on the day's biggest trading turnover, following the unexpected resignation of CEO Erez Vigodman. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 0.76% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.27%.
Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.24% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.37%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.47% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.42%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 7, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
