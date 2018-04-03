search
Tue: TASE sinks on global sell-off

3 Apr, 2018 17:23
Perrigo and Mazor led the declines today but Ormat and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50% to 1,423.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 1,298.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.55% to 356.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 342.57points. Trading turnover was NIS 550.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.518/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.152% at 4.335/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.02% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.10%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.98%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.43%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.94% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.98%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.46%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 3, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

