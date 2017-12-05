search
Tue: TASE slide continues

5 Dec, 2017 18:19
Delek and Delek Drilling led the TASE down today while Shufersal bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43% to 1,460.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38% to 1,329.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83% to 371.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 344.53 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.08 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.057% from yesterday at NIS 3.492/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.140% at 4.142/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.34% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, despite the signing of an MOU today for the laying of a natural gas underwater pipeline between Israel and Italy. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.59% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.96%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.51% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.33%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.27%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.87% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.42%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

