Tue: TASE tumbles as markets hit by North Korea tensions

29 Aug, 2017 19:22
Shares fell across the board today as Bezeq led the losses and Teva continued its freefall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78% to 1,381.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84% to 1,253.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.09% to 344.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 337.55 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion. Markets fell around the world on global tensions following North Korea's firing of a missile over Japan.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.112% at NIS 3.577/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.796% at 4.305/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.19% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.02%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 2.37% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.06%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.02% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.76%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.28% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.41%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

