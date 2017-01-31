Tue: Tel Aviv 25 Index down 4.3% in January

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.07% to 1,408.29 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,242.96 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.69% to 368.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 324.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.59 billion. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 4.3% in January.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.423% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.769/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.755% at NIS 4.055/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.30% for the day's biggest fall on a huge trading turnover after a US court invalidated four Copaxone patents. However, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL), which is preparing a generic version of Copaxone, rose 2.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.1% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.47%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.23% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.76%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.17% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.97%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.80%.

