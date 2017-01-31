Tue: Tel Aviv 25 Index down 4.3% in January

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.07% to 1,408.29 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,242.96 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.69% to 368.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 324.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.59 billion. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 4.3% in January.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.423% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.769/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.755% at NIS 4.055/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.30% for the day's biggest fall on a huge trading turnover after a US court invalidated four Copaxone patents. However, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL), which is preparing a generic version of Copaxone, rose 2.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today.
Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.1% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.47%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.23% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.76%.
Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.17% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.97%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.80%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 31, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments