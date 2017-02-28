search
Tue: Tel Aviv 35 index up 1.1% in February

28 Feb, 2017 19:13
Perrigo plunged, pulling down the market today, while Ormat fell strongly on acquisition talks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.84% to 1,423.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,265.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.93% to 362.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 325.56 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.1% in February and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.85 over the month.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.544% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.659/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.411% at NIS 3.878/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 10.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover after it sold its rights in the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.78% on talks of an acquisition by a US fund. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.68%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.16%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.88%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.33%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.87% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.70%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.87%.

