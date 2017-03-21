Tue: Telcos lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83% to 1,411.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61%, to 1,263.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 365.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 328.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.138% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.614/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.419% at NIS 3.907/€.
On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 4.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.99% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.40%.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.92% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.68%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.56%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 2.37%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.28% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.01%.
Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.73% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 21, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
