Tue: Teva again fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 1,463.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 1,325.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 352.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 344.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 896.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.780% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.616/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.237% at 4.349/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.32% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.23% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.24%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.67% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.90%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.97% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 1, 2018

