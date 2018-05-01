Tue: Teva again fails to lift TASE

Teva and Delek Drilling led the rises today but Bezeq, Cellcom and Partner dragged the market down.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 1,463.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 1,325.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 352.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 344.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 896.2 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.780% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.616/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.237% at 4.349/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.32% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.23% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.24%.
Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.67% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.90%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.97% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 1, 2018
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018
Comments