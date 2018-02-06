search
Tue: Teva bucks bear market

6 Feb, 2018 18:31
Teva and Shufersal were the only Tel Aviv 35 Index companies not in the red today as the TASE followed world markets down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today following sharp falls on world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.53% to 1,482.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.70% to 1,343.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.26% to 365.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 342.81 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.70 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 1.249% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.514% at 4.304/€.

On the market, only Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which rose 0.2% today and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE), which was unchanged, were not in the red today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1% on the day's largest trading turnover and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.22% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.14%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.80% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 3.19%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

