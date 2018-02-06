Tue: Teva bucks bear market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today following sharp falls on world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.53% to 1,482.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.70% to 1,343.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.26% to 365.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 342.81 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.70 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 1.249% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.514% at 4.304/€.

On the market, only Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which rose 0.2% today and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE), which was unchanged, were not in the red today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1% on the day's largest trading turnover and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.22% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.14%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.80% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 3.19%.

