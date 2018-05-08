search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva bucks the market

8 May, 2018 18:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Ormat and Frutarom led the market down today but Teva and Tower led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70% to 1,464.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84% to 1,323.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 352.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 344.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.634% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.602/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.864% at 4.278/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 6.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 3.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.08%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.22% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.04%. Newcomer in the Tel Aviv 35 index Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.28%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.74%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.46% after reporting strong first quarter results.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018