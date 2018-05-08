Tue: Teva bucks the market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70% to 1,464.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84% to 1,323.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 352.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 344.69 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.634% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.602/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.864% at 4.278/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 6.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 3.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.08%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.22% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.04%. Newcomer in the Tel Aviv 35 index Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.28%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.74%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.46% after reporting strong first quarter results.

