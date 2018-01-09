search
Tue: Teva continues rally on flat TASE

9 Jan, 2018 18:46
Perrigo, Teva and Kenon led the gains today while real estate stocks led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 1,528.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11% to 1,392.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.86% to 390.12 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 345.75 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.36 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.087% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.444/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.376% at 4.109/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after appointing a new CEO. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.75% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.24%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.63%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.48%. and Idan Ofer's other company Kenon (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 27% after selling its stake in the Qoros car company.

Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.96%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.43% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.73%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.09% on the days biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.02%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

