search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva continues to tumble as market falls

19 Sep, 2017 19:08
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Frutarom led the TASE down today as Delek Drilling and Isramco bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36% to 1,419.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 1,295.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 365.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 339.56 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.199% at NIS 3.515/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.164% at 4.213.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.04% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.76%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.68% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.01%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.27%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.56%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.43% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.15%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017