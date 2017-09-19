Tue: Teva continues to tumble as market falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36% to 1,419.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 1,295.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 365.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 339.56 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.199% at NIS 3.515/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.164% at 4.213.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.04% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.76%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.68% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.01%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.27%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.56%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.43% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.15%.

