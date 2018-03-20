search
Tue: Teva falls as TASE climbs

20 Mar, 2018 18:31
Teva, Opko and Elbit led the declines but Sodastream, Frutarom and Partner lifted the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09% to 1,488.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28% to 1,351.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 371.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 343.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.317% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.479/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.288% at 4.280/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.57% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.49%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.91% despite posting strong fourth quarter results and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 5.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.81%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.60%, and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.86% after posting strong fourth quarter results.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 20, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

