Tue: Teva gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged up today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 1,508.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 1,359.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 370.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 342.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.086% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.488/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.075% at 4.134/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.91% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.77% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.48%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.35%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.27%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.12% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.40%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.73%.

