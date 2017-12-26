search
Tue: Teva gains on flat TASE

26 Dec, 2017 18:27
Teva and Airport City led the gains while Azrieli and Melisron led the declines with the major indices virtually unchanged.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged up today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 1,508.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08% to 1,359.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 370.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 342.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.086% from Friday's exchange rate at NIS 3.488/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.075% at 4.134/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.91% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.77% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.48%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.35%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.27%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.12% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.40%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.73%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

