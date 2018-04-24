Tue: Teva jumps but fails to lift flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged at 1,480.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 1,343.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 359.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 344.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.480% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.561/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.367% at 4.350/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.62%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.76% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.98%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.62% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.35%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.98% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.98%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 24, 2018

