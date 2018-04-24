search
Tue: Teva jumps but fails to lift flat TASE

24 Apr, 2018 19:03
Teva and Perrigo rose today while Mazor Robotics had the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged at 1,480.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07% to 1,343.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 359.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 344.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.15 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.480% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.561/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.367% at 4.350/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.62%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.76% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.98%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.62% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.35%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.98% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.98%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

