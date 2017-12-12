Tue: Teva rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.19% to 1,463.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.19% to 1,328.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 367.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 343.75 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.568% from yesterday at NIS 3.539/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.398% at 4.167/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.60% on the day's largest trading turnover. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.26%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.92% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.38%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.96%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.05%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

