Tue: Teva rally continues

12 Dec, 2017 18:19
Globes correspondent

Teva and Mylan led the market higher today while Oil Refineries and Shufersal led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.19% to 1,463.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.19% to 1,328.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 367.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 343.75 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.568% from yesterday at NIS 3.539/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.398% at 4.167/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.60% on the day's largest trading turnover. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.26%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.92% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.38%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.96%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.05%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

