Tue: Teva rally ends

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,473.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,334.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.77%, to 366.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16%, to 343.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.498/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 4.1317/€.

Teva once again led trading today, but its recent winning streak ended with a 2.74% fall, although it was down further during the session. Bank Leumi rose 3.26%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.87%; Elbit Systems fell 0.51%; and Azrieli Group rose 3.37%.

