Tue: Teva rally fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04% to 1,538.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 1,391.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 380.30 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 344.42 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.14 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.168% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.578/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.166% at 4.217/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.31% to continue its strong rally this week. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.81% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.53%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.51% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.82%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.70% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.08%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.39% on today's biggest trading turnover.

