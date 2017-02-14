Tue: Teva recovery continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02% to 1,440.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,275.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 373.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 324.71 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.746/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.128% at NIS 3.982/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover after yesterday's more than 5% rise. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.57% for the largest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.49% and 2% respectively. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.15%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.9% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.36% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017