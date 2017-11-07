Tue: Teva resumes slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28% to 1,423.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22% to 1,301.35 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 381.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 340.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% from yesterday at NIS 3.516/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.106% at 4.066/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) resumed its slide, falling 3.60% for the biggest drop on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.10% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.72%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.60% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.27%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.96%.

Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 3.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.47%. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.37%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017