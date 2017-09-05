Tue: Teva resumes slump as market rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13% to 1,392.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28% to 1,266.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 354.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 338.17 points. Trading turnover was NIS 983.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.419% at NIS 3.568/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.532% at 4.242/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) resumed its slump, falling 2.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.05% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.62%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.27%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.78% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.57%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.56% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.46%.

