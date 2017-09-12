Tue: Teva revival boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61% to 1,412.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52% to 1,280.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 354.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.76% to 356.42 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.426% at NIS 3.536/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.009% at 4.2298/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. This was Teva's second consecutive day of strong gains following the appointment of a new CEO. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 6.77% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.17%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.31%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.77%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.74% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.39%.

