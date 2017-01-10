Tue: Teva slide continues as TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.24% to 1,460.04 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,280.51 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.27% to 373.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 324.32 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.32 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.104% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.845/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.385% at NIS 4.068/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) continued its losing streak, falling another 1.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index on the day's largest trading turnover. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.59% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.03%.

Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.14% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 0.96%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.88% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.58% and 0.77% respectively.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 10, 2017

