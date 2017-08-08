Tue: Teva still tumbling

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39% to 1,392.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36% to 1,260.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.91% to 345.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 336.01 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.66 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.442% at NIS 3.605/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.321% at 4.2597/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 6.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index on the day's biggest trading turnover, closing an arbitrage difference with Wall Street. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.79% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.38%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.44% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.73%.

