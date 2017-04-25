Tue: Teva tumbles on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 1,402.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,267.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.91% to 362.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 330.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.027% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.648/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.154% at NIS 3.968/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.10% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.94% and 2.21% respectively. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA)(TASE: SODA) rose 1.55% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.42%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.88% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.01%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.32% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.14%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017