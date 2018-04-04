Turkish Airlines launches fast baggage check-in in Israel

Turkish Airlines is streamlining its service for passengers with a special check-in service to be used at Ben Gurion Airport for the first time. The service will enable passengers wanting early check-in to deliver their baggage at independent stations at Ben Gurion Airport. The venture, called Fast Bag-Drop Off Service, the result of cooperation between Turkish Airlines and the Israel Airports Authority, will shorten waiting time and the pre-flight procedure for passengers on Turkish Airlines. The purpose of the service is to encourage Israeli passengers to do early check-in at home before they arrive at the airport, something that is worthwhile doing on every Turkish Airlines flight.

Up until now, only passengers with hand luggage could shorten the check-in procedure; there was no way to avoid waiting on line at the luggage checking stations for delivering luggage. Now, even passengers with luggage to be stored in the hold of the airliner (checked luggage) will be able to enjoy a quicker and more efficient check-in experience. There is no charge for the service, which is provided at Turkish Airlines' check-in area at the entrance to Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport, at Gate 3. There are computerized stands that issue boarding cards together with a baggage tag. Many airports around the world have such stands, which eliminate the need for waiting on line. The fast track for security checks, is designed solely for Turkish Airlines passengers who have done early check-in before arriving at the airport.

Turkish Airlines was the leading foreign airline in Israel in 2017, with passenger traffic in excess of one million. The airline operates nine daily flights from Tel Aviv to Istanbul, where over 85% of the Israeli passengers fly on continuation flights to various destinations around the world, including the US and Far Eastern countries.

Turkish Airlines currently has a fleet of 330 airliners flying to over 300 destinations in 121 countries. The company is in the midst of an airplane procurement program designed to increase its fleet to 500 planes. Turkish Airlines will soon switch to operating from the new airport to be opened in Istanbul, which will be the world's largest airport, with the aim of increasing passenger traffic to the country. This is a measure by the Turkish government, which attaches great importance to the tourism and civil aviation aspect, and which owns half of Turkish Airlines. Other Turkish airlines operating in Israel are Pegasus and Atlas. Israeli airlines do not fly to Turkey.

Turkish Airlines Israel general manager Mehmet Ilker Basaran said, “We are glad to bring good news for passengers in Israel of Turkish Airlines, which is meeting all the rules for excellence in service. From now on, Turkish Airlines passengers will be able to benefit from a more efficient check-in and security check procedure. This service, which is being offered to our customers from a holistic perspective of the travel experience, complements the service provided during the passengers' stay on the airplane.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018