search
Front > News

Two int'l consortia to bid for TA red line

TA light rail construction Photo: Tamar Matsafi
12 Feb, 2017 15:34
שלח תגובה במיילNati Yefet

Kavim is combining with Deutsche Bahn and Connect Jerusalem LRT, while Dan is combining with SNCF and Beijing Subway.

Israeli public transportation company Kavim has joined forces with German company Deutsche Bahn and Connect Jerusalem Light Rail Train (LRT) in order to compete for the operation of the Tel Aviv area light rail red line. Kavim will own 50.1% of the new group, Deutsche Bahn 34%, and Connect Jerusalem 15.9%.

The tender to operate the light rail was renewed in late December, after having been frozen for several months. NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. received requests to reduce the minimum holding by foreign partners from 51% to 30%. The groups must file their bids by March 23.

Mayer's Cars & Trucks and Horn & Leibowitz own Kavim in equal shares. The company, which operates 1,200 buses in Israel and a line of shuttle taxis between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, will be responsible for operating the red line if the group wins the tender.

Deutsche Bahn is the world's leading public transportation company, with 4.2 billion passenger journeys, mostly on railways. It will provide the international know-how for the red line. Connect Jerusalem operates the Jerusalem light rail, and will contribute its local knowledge.

In addition to this group, it was also reported that Dan Public Transportation would complete in the tender in combination with French railways company SNCF and Beijing Subway. Dan and SNCF, which are also partners in the Metronit project in Haifa, will have a 49.9% joint stake in the group, while Beijing Subway will have 50.1%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
TA light rail construction Photo: Tamar Matsafi
TA light rail construction Photo: Tamar Matsafi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016