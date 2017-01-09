Two more Tel Aviv light rail lines approved

The Housing Cabinet headed by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon today approved the western section of the Tel Aviv light railway's Purple Line and southern and central sections of the Green Line. The two planned lines should be operating by 2030 and will serve more than 250,000 passengers per day.

The Purple Line section that was approved includes 29 stations between the Arlozorov terminal in Tel Aviv and Bar Ilan University. The line will run via Ben Yehuda St., Allenby St. and Aliyah St. to Levinsky St. and Hahagana St. and from there to Hashalom St., Aluf Sadeh Interchange, Sheba Medical Center and Bar Ilan University. The section approved runs for 18 kilometers and a further 10 kilometers with 15 stations is planned taking the line onto Yehud.

From Tel Aviv University to Ramat Hahayil

The Green Line is divided up to three sections - southern, central and north - and will run for 39 kilometers and include 61 stations. The full line will run from Rishon Lezion in the south to Herzliya's Hasira Interchange in the north with an eastern branch line to Tel Aviv University and the Ramat Hahayal industrial zone. The southern section of the Green Line begins at Levinsky St. in Tel Aviv and continues south to Holon and in Sokolov St. forks into two branches. The western branch will run southwards to Moshe Dayan Interchange in Rishon Lezion West while the eastern branch will run along Holon's Jerusalem Boulevard, cross Road 4, and finally reach Road 412 between Rishon Lezion and Ness Ziona.

The central section of the Green Line will be 5.9 kilometers long, of which 4.25 kilometers will be underground. The route will run from Levinski St. to Menachem Begin Road, Carlebach St. Ibn Gabirol St. and Agnon St. in the north. The central section will have seven stations, four of which will be underground: Levinski, Carlebach, Dizengoff and Kikar Rabin.

